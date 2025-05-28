Resurfacing of Northamptonshire country park car park completed

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 28th May 2025, 11:21 BST

Resurfacing of the car park at a popular country park has been completed.

The car parks at Irchester Country Park were closed for several days last week so the work could be carried out.

Visitors were warned about limited parking on some days, but the resurfacing has now been finished.

A spokesman for North Northants Council, which manages the park, said: “The resurfacing of the car park at Irchester Country Park was completed on Thursday (May 22).

Resurfacing work has been completed at Irchester Country Park

"As of Friday (May 23), car parking has returned to normal, and all areas are fully accessible to visitors.

"To ensure minimal disruption, advance signage was installed on-site to inform visitors of the scheduled works.

"Additionally, updates were shared via our social media channels.

"During the works, contractors were present to guide visitors to alternative parking areas, ensuring continued access to the park.”

Irchester Country Park is a 200-acre area of woodland featuring trails, adventure course with zip lines, play area and cafe.

For parking charges click here.

