Restraining order for man sentenced for abusive phone calls to Peter Bone MP

A 51-year-old man has been given a suspended sentence after he pleaded guilty to making malicious phone calls to the MP for Wellingborough Peter Bone.

Shaun Harris, of Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough, left a number of abusive and offensive messages on the office phone of the MP on December 13 last year, and was subsequently charged under Section 1a and Section 4 of the Malicious Communications Act 1988.

Last week (March 4), Harris pleaded guilty to three malicious communications offences at Northampton Magistrates' Court and was sentenced at the same court yesterday (March 7) to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.

Northampton Magistrates Court

He was also made the subject of a restraining order, instructing him not to contact Mr Bone or attend the MP's constituency office, for two years.