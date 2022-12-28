Residents urged to have their say on council tax rise proposed by North Northants Council executive

Have your say on North Northants Council's budget proposals

Residents have been urged to respond to North Northants Council’s (NNC) draft budget proposals as they announced they planned to raise council tax by the maximum allowed.

To ease pressures on central funding, the Government has allowed local authorities to increase the council tax rate by 4.99 per cent in recognition of the difficult financial climate and increased inflationary pressures.

The proposed council tax hike that includes a two per cent adult social care levy called a precept would leave NNC Band D residents paying £1,657.51 for 2023/24.

Cllr Lloyd Bunday, the NNC’s executive member for finance, said: “This draft budget is not something that has been arrived at overnight, it is the culmination of months of hard work and I would like to thank all who have been involved.

"I would encourage people to look at our proposals for the next financial year and have their say on our plans.

“Residents, local partners and other stakeholders will have the opportunity to review the proposed budget and provide feedback during the five-week consultation period.

“The consultation phase is a very important one in the budget setting process as it’s essential that we get the views of all of the people the proposals effect before we can shape the final plans in February.”

He added that fellow councillors should not wait until the full council meeting on February 23 to make amendments as it would be considered as ‘showboating’.

The increase £78.78 is equivalent to £1.52 per week for Band D homes. For a Band A properties – the greatest proportion of dwellings in the area – would see an annual increase from £1,052.48 in 2022/23 to £1,105.01 for 2023/24, – £52.53 a year or £1.01 a week.

However, these figures do not include the council tax for individual town and parish councils or the taxes set for Fire and Police by the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

NNC leader Jason Smithers said: “As a council our aim is to improve services for the people of North Northants and our annual budget announcement shows our plans on how we intend to do that over the next 12 months.

“Putting this budget together has not been easy and we have been very cautious with our finances. We continue to work tirelessly to deliver savings, to innovate, improve services and to attract funding from outside of the area.

“It’s important our residents get the opportunity to comment on these proposals and it would be great to hear from as many people as possible from a variety of backgrounds.”

People can take part in the consultation by writing to North Northamptonshire Council, Sheerness House, Meadow Road, Kettering, NN16 8TL or going online https://northnorthants.citizenspace.com/cet/budget-2023-24/consultation/intro/

The net revenue budget of £336 million will be used to provide services to residents and businesses across the area including care to vulnerable adults and children, education, the disposal and collection of waste, household waste recycling, highways, economic development, housing and support for the homeless.