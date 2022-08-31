Residents urge councillors to refuse 5G mast for Irthlingborough estate

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed elevation of the 5G mast, as shown in the planning documents

Residents are calling on councillors to refuse plans for a 5G mast in Irthlingborough.

CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd wants a 5G telecoms installation consisting of an H3G 15m street pole and additional equipment cabinets in Ebbw Vale Road.

In the planning documents, the applicant says: “The very nature of installing new 5G mast infrastructure within such an urban setting requires a highly considered balance between the need to extend practical coverage reach with that of increasing risk of visual amenity intrusion.

"In this location, existing mast sites are not capable of supporting additional equipment compliment to extend coverage reach across the target area and prospective ‘in-fill’ mast sites are extremely limited.

"There is an acute need for a new base station to provide effective service coverage and in this case, the height of the proposed street pole is the minimum required to bring the benefits of 5G to this area.”

However, dozens of residents have objected to the proposed mast which many say will be an ‘eyesore.’

Objections include the visual impact on a residential area, the mast not being in keeping with the area, the height of the mast and the potential to devalue properties.

One resident said: “Having a 5G mast anywhere on this estate would be a horrible eyesore for all on this estate.

"It would be completely incongruous with the surrounding area.

"I therefore fully object to this mast being placed anywhere on the Pine Trees estate.”

Another objector said: “I am not a conspiracy theorist by any means so don't necessary believe in the "health issues" that this can supposedly cause.

"The issue I have with this is that I will be able to see it from my garden which will be an eyesore and it has the potential to reduce the value of my property which is not acceptable.

"I do not want this to be installed in the suggested location.

"Is there anywhere else that this can go where it is not going to cause such a problem?

"I believe this installation has been attempted elsewhere on the Pinetrees estate and it has been rejected there as well.

"Nobody wants this here.”

One resident objecting to the plan said: “The mast has already been rejected in a very near locality (the other end of the same street) on several reasons, not least visibility for drivers but also the appearance of the mast, which would detract from an otherwise attractive estate.

"It seems ridiculous that they would simply attempt to move it a few hundred yards and that you would be willing to allow this.

"The Pinetrees estate is a beautiful area for walking, particularly in the proposed area which leads down to Irthlingborough lakes and meadows; a nature and local beauty spot.

"Please do all you can to ensure this blight is not allowed to spoil a picturesque area.”

And another objector said: “We are writing to say absolutely no to the erection of the above mentioned mast as it will be an eyesore and also possibly a health hazard.”

MP for Corby and East Northants Tom Pursglove has been contacted by residents against the application.

In a letter he has written to North Northants Council, he says the concern being expressed is ‘significant’ about the proposed siting.

And his letter goes on to say: “I would therefore urge that every effort is made to identify a small publicly owned alternative site in Irthlingborough, which will meet the requirements of the developer, alleviate the understandable local concerns and deliver the upgrade.”

Irthlingborough Town Council has asked for an extension to the response date so it can be discussed at their next planning committee meeting.