Residents say a fond farewell to Easter chicks at Kettering care home
The residents and staff lovingly nurtured the eggs from incubation to hatching, after the final cuddles from the fluffy chicks it was a fond farewell.
The residents and staff named the nine sweet chicks, Dotty, Edmond, Bovril, Bisto, Marmite, Oxo, Nugget, Bumble and Sonny. The delightful little chicks provided so much joy for all throughout the home and now they have gone to a beautiful small holding to enjoy their new life.
General Manager, Marvellous Bindura said: “The chicks have created so much joy for our residents, staff and visitors, it has been wonderful to watch them in the incubator, then finally hatching.
"We now have wished our fluffy friends a fond farewell. The Living Eggs experience was unique and it was great to see our residents and staff enjoy the whole process from start to finish.”
