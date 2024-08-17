Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents on Corby’s Oakley Vale estate have banded together to call for a treasured green space to be properly maintained.

A 0.5-acre plot of land off of Merestone Road in Oakley Vale, Corby, has been left unmaintained having been sold to a property developer this time last year (August 2023).

This has left many residents upset, including Robert Sinclair who has been out in his street posting flyers and organising street meetings in order to hopefully get something done.

He said: "It's a case of people power. All we want is the green cut and maintained. We are coming together, recognising a piece of land that is a nice open space that residents have been using for amenity purposes for 34 years. To suddenly have that taken away because it’s not maintained is awful for the community.

Residents in Corby’s Oakley Vale have banded together to call for a treasured green space to be properly maintained

As well as mowing, residents would like the land protected from future development and designated as a ‘local green space’.

Mr Sinclair said: "A residents’ group is in the process of being formed, and we will work to protect it from any future development and encroachment. The power of the people will come forward, and we will save this for the residents.”

Labour councillors from the area Cllr Simon Rielly and Cllr Mark Pengelly have been aiding the residents in their attempts to get the situation sorted.

A street meeting with the residents was hosted by the two councillors at the end of last month (Thursday, July 25).

Cllrs Reilly and Pengelly host meeting with the residents of Merestone Road and Applegarth Close (Thursday, July 25)

Cllr Rielly said: "I'm very happy to support the residents to protect this green space and get it maintained and I'm sure North Northants Council will be doing all they can to support them.

“This is a much-loved plot of land, it keeps the kids off the road and in a safe space. The children use it after school and it is also popular with dog walkers. This land has made significant differences to the local area.”

Cllr Pengelly said: “More and more regularly, we’re having to take legal action to protect the open spaces and paths we all love.

“Once designated, the local green space is subject to the same strong development restrictions as green belt, and new development here is ruled out other than in special circumstances.

The verge hasn't been maintained for some time

"The residents have pulled together. As soon as a few houses got the leaflet, the word very quickly spread. They are making their feelings known.”

The land was registered as village/town green space in June 2014, giving the plot protection and making it difficult for any owner to gain planning on the land.

Attempts have been made to contact the developer but unfortunately no contact information is available online.

North Northamptonshire Council has been contacted for comment.