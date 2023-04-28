The man who will be taking the helm of North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) as temporary chief executive has been revealed.

Currently NNC’s executive director for place and economy, as well as deputy chief executive, George Candler has been proposed as interim chief executive.

Mr Candler was previously chief executive of the now disbanded Northampton Borough Council. Before that he spent 12 years in senior management roles at Shropshire Council.

George Candler

The move comes after the current chief executive Rob Bridge announced his move to the top role at Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

Mr Candler said: “I’m absolutely delighted and proud to have been proposed for the position of interim chief executive and can’t wait to get started in the new role.

“So much has been achieved in the past two years, and I am keen to continue this positive trajectory of delivery, working with members, staff, and partners for the residents of north Northamptonshire.”

An internal selection process followed Mr Bridge’s resignation with interviews for the interim role held this week. The appointment is subject to full council approval on Thursday, May 25.

In March 2022 the position of chief executive came with the salary of £172,550.04.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of NNC, said: “I’m thrilled with this proposal - George has a wealth of experience in local government and is currently the deputy chief executive at the authority.

“George has already been key in driving through new policies since vesting day in April 2021 and been pivotal in transforming services to make sure they deliver for the people of our area. As such, he’s a great fit.

“Subject to approval, I look forward to working with him and our corporate leadership team as we continue our journey and progress as a council.”

If approved, Mr Candler would assume the role of chief executive when Mr Bridge leaves NNC in June 2023.

Mr Bridge’s work in the county began with the North Northamptonshire Shadow Authority, in preparation for the new unitary council which came into existence in April 2021.