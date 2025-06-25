Residents hit back at developers of Wellingborough new build estate as petition launched for lack of 'essential' community facilities they were promised

Residents of the Stanton Cross development in Wellingborough have expressed frustrations at the long-delayed amenities which were promised to be built on the new estate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Change.org petition highlights the lack of amenities and facilities that were promised to residents when they bought their homes, with retail units promised once the 700th and 1,200th houses were sold.

But the man behind the petition claims the retail units are still more than two years away, despite hundreds of families already making up a significant portion of the estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rich Wilde started the petition hoping to prompt Stanton Cross LLP and the represented developers to provide updated timelines for the delivery of the promised retail units and community buildings.

Residents of the Stanton Cross estate have been left without essential community facilities that were promised

He said: "This petition isn’t about conflict or blame. It’s about making the strength of local feeling clear to those who are accountable for delivering our community — and encouraging them to rethink and realign their priorities so Stanton Cross can become the place we were all promised.

“We’ve already been through multiple cycles of broken promises. Previous Stanton Cross Residents’ Association (SCRA) representatives were told shops would open in 2023. That became ‘building will start at the end of 2024.’ Now, we’re being told it’s still years away.

“The most recent responses from the developers left me — and many others — feeling disappointed and frustrated. Shops still over two years away. Tennis courts built but locked.

"Promises made, but not yet kept.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new neighbourhood centre featuring 37 new apartments and 8 shops was announced in December 2024

“I’m not a representative of the community or the SCRA. And I absolutely recognise the tireless work the SCRA has done to support residents and push for progress.

"But I launched the petition as a positive way to formally capture and reflect the community’s sentiment — something tangible that can support the SCRA and be shared with councillors and developers to influence decisions and push for the reprioritisation of long-promised amenities.

“This isn’t just about shops. It’s about the promised secondary school, health centre, community buildings, allotments — in short, it’s about clarity and delivery of the full infrastructure needed to turn a housing estate into a real, thriving community.

“My hope is that this petition helps bring the clarity, accountability, and progress that Stanton Cross urgently needs.”

So far, the petition has amassed 605 signatures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tennis courts have been built in the estate but remain locked, unused, and Rich expects them to remain closed for the foreseeable future. A car park, built in 2023, also remains fenced off and currently unused.

Comments on the petition from residents expressed frustrations at the development.

One said: “Heading towards three years in our home and the promise of shops and pub within 12 months were totally misleading. Would have purchased elsewhere where we know things would have been actioned.”

Another added: “One would have thought that out of professional courtesy, either the council or the developer or both would step in and participate in this petition to explain their intentions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the time since many have moved to the Stanton Cross estate, across the town in Glenvale Park residents have seen the opening of a new school, Co-operative, Bewiched Coffee and other restaurants and shops in the estate’s local centre, while residents of Stanton Cross have been left without many of the promised facilities.

The Residents’ Association shared a post on Facebook, saying that concerns from some residents are ‘entirely justified.’

It reads: “We want to acknowledge the growing frustration and disappointment many of you have expressed regarding the ongoing delays and lack of progress with the Stanton Cross Development. Your concerns are entirely justified, and as your Residents’ Association, we share your disappointment.

“We have held and continue to hold internal discussions and want to be clear: we fully support your calls for answers and action. We are actively engaging with North Northamptonshire councillors, have invited Wellingborough councillors to meet, and are in contact with other key stakeholders to demand a clear position, realistic timelines, and firm commitments on when the promised facilities will be delivered.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gen Kitchen, MP for Wellingborough and Rushden said: “I fully understand the frustration of many residents at Stanton Cross over delays to facilities at the development. My office have written to the developers on a number of issues at the site and I am hoping to meet with them soon to discuss ongoing concerns.”

Stanton Cross LLP and the Stanton Cross Residents’ Association have been contacted for comment.