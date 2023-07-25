An application from Best Assets to develop nine new houses in Finedon’s Orchard Road has been criticised by residents who cite parking as a key reason for their objection.

Though the dwellings would each have their own off-street parking should it be accepted, the concerns raised highlight the congestion that comes with the construction of new homes in a residential area.

One commenter opposed the plans, saying: “With nine buildings being built this is already going to have a huge impact on the limited amount of parking already issued.

Orchard Road, Finedon

"Residents use the space already to park their vehicles over night and during the day due to the lack of parking with their houses.

"This will have a huge impact on the people already living on this road due to higher levels of congestion.”

Another added: “I object as parking is a major issue at the moment without more dwellings being built, adding to the parking problem.

"Houses have recently been built where the old medical centre was and there are parking problems there, this would cause more parking issues for Orchard Road.”

An application for nine new properties has been sent to the council

A letter was sent by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) to the developer before the application was submitted, whereby the council noted the concerns surrounding on-street parking.

It said: "The proposed site layout would result in a car-dominated street frontage which would not be in keeping with the character and appearance of the conservation area.

"Whilst there are instances of driveways/car parking to front of some dwellings in the surrounding area these tend not overwhelm the frontage.”

It also noted that the proposals don’t include any plot separation, which could result in a ‘visual clutter which would detract from the character and appearance of the conservation area.’

Floor plans for plots 1 through 8

In response to this, Best Asset said in its design and access statement: "Consideration has been made for car parking spaces after receiving feedback from a pre-planning application.

"To reduce anti-social behaviour and a higher risk of crime, we are proposing car parking to the front of the properties, which is in keeping with many properties, new and old along Orchard Road.”