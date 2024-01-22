Residents at Elm Bank in Kettering celebrated International Flower Day which took place on January 19th with floral displays of colour throughout the home. International Flower Day promotes the psychological boost that flowers can give to people.

The local Morrison’s store Community Champion; Julia gifted an abundance of fresh flowers, which enabled the residents of Elm Bank to enjoy an afternoon of flower arranging in preparation for the homes Open Day on Saturday 20th January.

Knowing that flowers can stimulate all the senses, even residents with impaired vision could enjoy the experience through touch and smell. One of our residents; Josephine, said; “Although my eyes are not very good, I love flowers, this is beautiful and they smell lovely.”

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at Elm Bank said: “The wonderful act of kindness from Morrison’s achieved its goal of making our residents smile. They adored handling the flowers and the sense of achievement in creating their beautiful displays was clearly evident.”

Flower Power

Jill Lynas, a resident at Elm Bank said; “It’s so nice we can do this, it is far too cold outside to pick flowers from the garden; we can now share what we’ve done with everyone.” In total the group created 21 spectacular displays that now adorn the home, brightening every corner with fragrant blooms.