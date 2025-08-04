Residents in north Northamptonshire are being asked to give their views on regulations at 13 council-managed sites across the area.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has launched a public consultation on the proposed harmonisation of cemetery regulations including sizes of headstones, inscriptions and the ban of alcohol being left in tribute to loved ones on graves.

There are currently different regulations across the cemeteries for the management of sites, depending on postcode.

The cemeteries are Shire Lodge and Rockingham Road in Corby, Rothwell Road and London Road in Kettering, Broughton, Burton Latimer, Cransley, Desborough, Rothwell and Pytchley as well as Doddington Road in Wellingborough, Finedon and Wollaston.

Kettering, London Road Cemetery / Shire Lodge Cemetery /National World

Cllr Martin Griffiths, NNC leader, said: “The proposed regulations are intended to provide clear and consistent guidance on the management and maintenance of cemeteries across the local area.

“But we know this is a sensitive topic and would welcome the views of local residents to ensure the new, harmonised regulations are suitable for the needs of North Northamptonshire.”

It is proposed that the management of cemeteries are harmonised into one overall set of regulations which would include standard opening hours and a full range of burial options at sites (where possible).

NNC currently manages 13 cemeteries that remain open for new burials in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough, and surrounding areas with different rules produced by the former borough councils.

London Road Cemetery, Kettering / National World

The NNC cemeteries have been established over the last 60 years – over time, a range of choices of burial options has become available but not all options are available at all sites.

Cemeteries in Rushden and East Northants are not affected as the burial grounds are managed by town and parish councils.

New rules for the 13 sites would affect gravestone sizes, behaviour of visitors and opening times

A spokesman for NNC said: “Most of the cemeteries have moved to summer and winter opening times to help manage the safety of visitors and staff. Cemeteries are not well lit and grave sets and memorials can become slip, trip and fall hazards in low light. Closing the cemeteries also helps to discourage anti-social behaviour and damage to memorials.”

It is proposed that new opening times will apply to all the cemeteries – April 1 to September 30 open from 8am to 7.30pm and from October 1 to March 31 from 8am to 4.30pm.

The consultation also asks for views on whether residents agree on proposals for making cemeteries more appealing to wildlife and environmentally friendly.

All feedback will be reviewed for consideration by North Northamptonshire Council’s Reform UK executive. If the proposed draft regulations are then approved, they would come into effect on the first calendar day of the month following agreement by executive.

Consultation and engagement activities can be completed online with the consultation open until September 7, 2025.

The harmonisation of the cemetery regulations will not affect memorials already in place on graves in cemeteries, which have been installed with the regulations in place at that cemetery at the time of installation.

Complete the questionnaire at https://northnorthants.citizenspace.com/regulatory-services/cemetery-regulations-have-your-say/, or email [email protected] or send your comments in by post to FAO Sam Diamond, Rothwell Road Cemetery, Warren Hill, Kettering, NN16 8XE

You can also access the online questionnaire free of charge at any North Northamptonshire Council library.