Valentine’s Day is an annual tradition where people around the world let their special someone know how much they mean to them – and at this Wellingborough care home, it’s a chance to learn about modern dating and share wisdom about the key to a successful relationship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents at Meadow View Care Home in Irchester recently spent time learning how romance has evolved, including the rise of dating apps – a far cry from what dating used to look like in decades past.

The care home residents still celebrate Valentine’s Day, and this year were asked to share some of their memories and tips for people dating today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

92-year-old Ronald shared fond memories of meeting his late wife, whisking her away on the dancefloor and never looking back.

Jean, Ronald, and Carl share their thoughts on love, life, and modern dating

He said: “I asked, ‘Do you fancy a dance?’ and she said yes, so we danced all night. At the end, I said, ‘Thank you very much. Can I have another dance sometime?’ and she said, ‘Whenever you want.’”

"I love my wife very much.”

68-year-old Carl went to John Lea School in Wellingborough, and recalled a simpler time before dating apps: “I’d go to school and think, ‘Oooh, I fancy her,’ and then ask her out – but they mostly said no.”

Jean is soon to be 89 and has been married for 57 years with three children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She took the opportunity to give valuable advice to those who may be apprehensive about navigating today’s turbulent dating scene.

Jean said: “Always take someone else with you on a first date.”

When asked how to know if you’re in love, Ronald added: “Everyone’s got a viewpoint. Accept their view. Don’t always think you’re right, and they’re always wrong.”

Reminiscing about their romances of the past and present was balanced with a look at the possible future of dating, as it was many residents’ first time looking at modern dating apps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When presented with Tinder, Jean immediately knew it wasn’t the dating she was used to years ago, being ‘different then to what it is today.’

Carl wasn’t so convinced by the app’s convenience and said it was ‘not so good.’

Bosses at the home are hoping their unique perspective will help to bridge generations and find common ground in the age-old search for everlasting love, from handwritten love letters and dance hall romances to today’s world of endless swiping.

Ronald shared that even decades later, his love for his wife remains unwavering, adding: “I still send her cards each year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Valentine’s Day can be a difficult time for people living in care, and who may no longer have their partner, but their advice to young people remains as useful as ever.

A Meadow View spokesman said: “Meadow View’s well-being initiatives focus on fostering joy, connection and reflection, ensuring residents feel valued and engaged.

“As the world continues to explore new ways of finding love, their stories remind us that some things – kindness, respect and genuine connection – will always stand the test of time.”