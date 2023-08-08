News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Residents at local care home experience some ‘Alpaca Fun in the Sun’

Claremont Parkway care home in Kettering was full of animal mischief when a group of alpacas came to visit the home. Residents and staff were metaphorically transported to sunny Peru as a spittoon of alpacas from Easton Way Farm paid them a visit!
By Samantha FawcettContributor
Published 8th Aug 2023, 13:03 BST- 1 min read

Residents were very excited by their new furry alpaca friends, as the gorgeous ‘Malibu, Coco and Aurora’ roamed around their home and gardens, they were able to feed and stroke them and learn so many interesting facts about each animal from the Easton Way handlers.

General Manager Natalie Maxwell said: “Our residents really enjoy any type of animal therapy, so we knew that having the alpaca visit would be a fun encounter for all, especially those who find it difficult to get out and about. We’re always looking for new and exciting activities that enrich and benefit our residents’ wellbeing. The therapeutic influence these gentle animals provide is clear to see.”

Claremont Parkway care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Claremont Parkway provides residential and nursing care for residents from respite care to longer term stays.

Related topics:ResidentsClaremont ParkwayKetteringAurora