Residents alerted after spate of thefts from cars in Raunds and Ringstead

Residents have been warned to ‘secure’ valuables and vehicles after a spate of thefts from cars in Raunds and Ringstead.

Between 3.30am and 3.50am on Saturday, February 24, a lone thief gained entry to four cars parked in Butts Road and Buttercup Close in Raunds and in Back Lane, Ringstead.

Items stolen from inside the vehicles included designer handbags, shoes and perfume.

The suspect is described as a white person wearing a light-coloured beanie hat with built-in torch, two-tone puffer jacket, with a face covering and gloves.

A police spokesperson said: “Many criminals are opportunistic, so please don’t make things easy for them by leaving important or valuable things in your vehicle. Always make sure your vehicle is locked and secured whenever you leave it.”