Residential burglaries in Northamptonshire village believed to be linked

Burglaries in a Northamptonshire village that took place on the same night are thought to be linked say Northants Police.

Officers investigating three residential burglaries and one attempted burglary in the village of Warmington, on Wednesday, December 4, believe the four incidents are linked.

The incidents occurred in Hautboy Lane and Big Green between midnight and 4am.

Property was stolen from two of the addresses which included cash and a wallet, as well as a pick up truck from outside one of the homes.

Northants Police /National World

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “A grey Mitsubishi L200 pick up truck was also stolen outside one of the properties, and officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage to come forward.

“Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in Warmington between the stated times or who may have captured the stolen vehicle leaving the village on dash-cam.

“Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV or doorbell footage, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Please quote incident numbers 24000719915 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”