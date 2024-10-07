Residential burglaries in Little Stanion and Corby believed to be linked as young offenders on bikes steal drone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burglaries in Little Stanion and Corby are believed to be linked after the descriptions of two young men match two separate incidents.

Officers investigating the residential burglaries in Little Stanion and Corby, on Thursday, October 3, believe a burglary and a break-in attempt may have been committed by the same two people.

The incidents took place on Thursday, October at two addresses – less than three miles apart – with an hour and 15 minutes between each one.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “At about 8.15am on Thursday, October 3, two males made off on pedal cycles towards Roman Road, after attempting to force open the door of a residential garage in Mendip Way, Little Stanion.

Police file picture/National World

“Shortly before 9.30am, it is believed the same offenders, one riding an orange pedal cycle with a white saddle, broke into a residential address in Surfleet Close, Corby, via the rear door and stole a case containing a drone.

“Both offenders were white males, aged between 15 and 20. One was of a stocky build and was wearing black jogging bottoms, a black North Face coat, black trainers and a black balaclava.

“The other was of a slim build and wearing blue jogging bottoms, a grey padded hooded coat, black trainers and carrying a black Adidas ruck sack.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in either Mendip Way or Surfleet Close between the stated times or who may have captured two males riding pedal cycles between Little Stanion and Corby on dash-cam.”

Call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.