Repairs to manor house included in list of latest planning applications

Proposed repairs to a Listed manor house are included in the latest list of planning applications.

A C 25/00770/HFUL: Convert single garage to office/garden room at 10 High Street, Cranford A C 25/01001/HFUL: Removal of side conservatory and replace with part single storey and part 1.5 storey side extension at 16 Wakerley Road, Harringworth, A C 25/01161/HFUL: Demolish conservatory and replace with single storey rear extension. Partial demolition of garage and replace with enlarged single storey garage. Replacement windows and doors, remove existing bay window at 4 High Street, Brigstock P 25/00996/FUL: Creation of a dropped kerb at the property site front boundary to provide access for off street parking on driveway at 50 Mill Road, Woodford A 25/01019/FUL: Demolition of existing building and erection of three & two-storey buildings consisting of 2-retail, 2 offices & 9 residential apartments with associated access, car parking, refuse storage & landscaping at 105 High Street, Rushden A 25/01093/HFUL: Convert second garage to garden room (retrospective) at 1 Victoria Street, Irthlingborough A 25/00978/HFUL: Repair section of stone wall and steps using existing materials at Highfield Farm House, Main Street, Polebrook D 25/00710/VAR: Variation of condition 2 of KET/2020/0035 in respect of approved plans at Hill Street (land Off), Kettering B A 25/00890/LBC: Replace all wooden framed double glazed windows to the front with like for like at 8 Main Street, Loddington A C 25/01259/HFUL: Single storey infill extension, replacement folding sliding doors, replacement vehicular and pedestrian access gates at 12 North Street, Titchmarsh A B 25/01035/LBC: Remove the existing brick fireplace surround and hearth. To reinstate the fireplace with a flagstone hearth and recess the existing wood-burning stove, reusing the existing burner and flue. To make good the walls with lime plaster, and any stone work with lime mortar at 27 Main Street, Upper Benefield A B 25/01039/LBC: Fascia sign and graphics above door. Shop decals in window. Repainting in colours to match existing at 7 Market Place, Oundle A 25/01037/HFUL: Timber carport to front driveway. Timber gazebo to east side of dwelling. Extension to utility room. Loft conversion and dormer window. Solar panels to rear shed and kitchen roof at 39 High Street, Titchmarsh A B 25/01038/LBC: Timber carport to front driveway. Timber gazebo to east side of dwelling. Extension to utility room. Loft conversion and dormer window. Solar panels to rear shed and kitchen roof at 39 High Street, Titchmarsh A 25/01324/HFUL: Solar panels to south facing house roof and rear of garage roof at 13 Park Walk, Brigstock D 25/01056/REM: Reserved matters application seeking approval of appearance, landscaping, scale and layout matters for the erection of Unit 2 (B8 warehouse) and associated infrastructure pursuant to planning permission NC/22/00311/OUT, as amended by NC/24/00393/RVC. Information submitted relates to condition 5 of Outline permission (NC/22/00311/OUT) and conditions 11, 14, 15, 30 and 31 of NC/24/00393/RVC at Corus Tubes, Weldon Road, Corby A NE/25/00782/VAR: Variation of Condition 2 (approved plans) to allow for substitution of housetypes and amend the parking pursuant to NE/21/01505/FUL - Proposed construction for 7 dwellings, demolition of existing building and associated works including formation of vehicular accesses, highway improvements works, residents parking and landscaping (Revised resubmission to 20/01587/FUL) at 102 Nene View, Irthlingborough F C NE/25/00787/FUL: Construction of a purpose-built art studio in garden at Harringworth Lodge, Deene Road, Harringworth B NE/25/00788/LBC: Construction of a purpose-built art studio in garden at Harringworth Lodge, Deene Road, Harringworth B C NE/25/00793/LBC: Fit new like for like front door with the addition of heritage 12mm double glazing at 14 North Street, Oundle C NE/25/00797/FUL: Like for like replacement barn structure to serve as ancillary studio/home office space (retrospective) at Offices, Perio Mill Farm, Cotterstock Road, Fotheringhay A B NE/25/00819/LBC: 2no replacement windows to front at 64B High Street, Thrapston A B NE/25/00832/LBC: Installation of insulated plasterboard faced timber studwork panelling to inner faces of existing walls and laying of Debonded Screed and tiles to floor of former wash house, attached to main dwelling at 82 Main Road, Collyweston A NE/25/00841/FUL: Change of use and conversion to 5 dwellings (barn conversions) with associated access and landscaping. Repair and alteration to listed barns to allow for change of use to mixed use 5 dwellings (C3), replacement roof tiles, replacement and new fenestration and doors, repair and restore internal structures and associated works at Home Farm, Stamford Road, Laxton B NE/25/00842/LBC: Change of use and conversion to 5 dwellings (barn conversions) with associated access and landscaping. Repair and alteration to listed barns to allow for change of use to mixed use 5 dwellings (C3), replacement roof tiles, replacement and new fenestration and doors, repair and restore internal structures and associated works at Home Farm, Stamford Road, Laxton A C NW/25/00387/FUL: Construction of new two storey 3 bedroom detached house with associated car parking, cycle and bin stores with garden to the rear at Half Moon Inn, 42 Main Road, Grendon A B NW/25/00412/LBC: Retention of works to a Listed Building for the addition of a steel framed structure to the existing patio, with a retractable canvas roof covering at Public House, 8 The Square, Earls Barton