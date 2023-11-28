Removal of fixed stalls on Wellingborough market due to anti-social behaviour
Work to remove the fixed market stalls in Market Square, Wellingborough due to anti-social behaviour will start next week.
North Northamptonshire Council has said the removal will take place following work undertaken with partners and a recommendation from Northamptonshire Police, who highlighted anti-social behaviour as part of their environmental audit of Wellingborough.
The market will continue to run as normal after the works have been completed with space available to hire through the council’s market team, with gazebos and tables available.
Works taking place include the removal of the fixed stalls, installation of drop-down bollards, removal of large photo boards (which will be relocated) and once the area is clear, repair work will be completed to repair any trip hazards.
Cllr Matt Binley, the council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience whilst the work is taking place.
"In the long term, it is hoped that this proactive action will reduce anti-social behaviour in the area.
"The works will also help create a larger space for events, whilst improving safety for people walking through the area, allowing for better CCTV surveillance and address unauthorised parking on the market square through repair work to the bollards.”
Cllr Jason Smithers, council leader, said: “Reducing anti-social behaviour is a priority for the council and small changes like the removal of market stalls, which are known to cause issues, can make a big difference.
“I also want to take this opportunity to reiterate that once work has been completed, the market will continue as usual.”
Work begins on December 4 and is anticipated to take between seven and 10 days, during which time access to the market square will be restricted and existing traders will be located on Orient Way.