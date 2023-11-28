Removal of fixed stalls on Wellingborough market due to anti-social behaviour

Work begins on December 4 and is anticipated to take between seven and 10 days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Work to remove the fixed market stalls in Market Square, Wellingborough due to anti-social behaviour will start next week.

North Northamptonshire Council has said the removal will take place following work undertaken with partners and a recommendation from Northamptonshire Police, who highlighted anti-social behaviour as part of their environmental audit of Wellingborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The market will continue to run as normal after the works have been completed with space available to hire through the council’s market team, with gazebos and tables available.

Wellingborough market

Works taking place include the removal of the fixed stalls, installation of drop-down bollards, removal of large photo boards (which will be relocated) and once the area is clear, repair work will be completed to repair any trip hazards.

Cllr Matt Binley, the council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience whilst the work is taking place.

"In the long term, it is hoped that this proactive action will reduce anti-social behaviour in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The works will also help create a larger space for events, whilst improving safety for people walking through the area, allowing for better CCTV surveillance and address unauthorised parking on the market square through repair work to the bollards.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, council leader, said: “Reducing anti-social behaviour is a priority for the council and small changes like the removal of market stalls, which are known to cause issues, can make a big difference.

“I also want to take this opportunity to reiterate that once work has been completed, the market will continue as usual.”