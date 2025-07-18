Remorseful Rothwell man spared prison after assaulting two police officers leaving both with concussion

A 60-year old Rothwell man has been handed a suspended sentence after he assaulted two police officers called to the scene of a neighbour dispute.

Wearing a neck brace, Anthony Gurney, 60, of Wales Street, Rothwell appeared before His Honour Judge David Herbert KC yesterday (Thursday, July 17) at Northampton Crown Court – two years to the day since the incident on July 17, 2023.

The court heard that Gurney, who had changed his plea to guilty at a previous hearing, had been throwing rocks at a neighbour’s garden and had been abusive during a dispute.

When the police responded to an emergency call at 5.25pm to his address in Wales Street, Gurney was initially arrested for public order offences but during the struggle ‘flailing his arms around’ both officers – female officer PC Lines-Beards and male officer PC Tuffs and their equipment – ended up on the floor.

Outlining the case, prosecuting counsel Megan Morrison told the court as the officers waited for back-up from colleagues, Gurney punched, kicked and scratched PCs Lines-Beards and Tuffs – both suffered concussion and one was left with a suspected broken nose.

She said: “PC Tuffs remembers the punch was ‘agonisingly painful’, hit with such force he fell to the floor.”

When back-up arrived, PC Tuffs collapsed as he staggered to his feet but was caught by colleagues. After the incident, he was signed off sick from work for two weeks and struggled to sleep thinking back to ‘what could have happened’ during the assault.

Defence counsel Harriet Lawrence told the court Gurney had shown ‘clear remorse’, he had been addressing his problems and had been given five ‘extremely positive’ references from his neighbours.

Although the court was told of a previous 16 convictions and 42 offences dating back decades, Gurney’s ‘extremely positive’ references from current neighbours and issues with mental and physical illnesses were accepted in mitigation.

Sentencing Gurney to a 20-week suspended sentence, Judge Herbert said: “When on the floor you kicked one (officer) in the face. You left them with a number of injuries.

"You accepted your behaviour did you no credit. You reacted very aggressively to police.

"In the last two years you have kept out of trouble. It’s plain there’s another side to you.

“It’s encouraging you have engaged with your GP to get help with your mental health issues.”

For two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker, Gurney was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to attend 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days to address ‘issues’ in his life and to pay £154 victim surcharge.

Addressing Gurney directly, Judge Herbert added: “The 20 weeks is hanging over your head. If you commit further offences you will be in breach of the order.

"If you come back in front of me again you will face 20 weeks in prison. I’m sure that’s the last thing you want.

“A man of your age should not be appearing in a court the way you are.”