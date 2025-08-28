Reminder to nominate local sport clubs for council's Active Communities Award as entries closing soon

Entries to North Northamptonshire Council’s Active Communities Award close at midday on September 21.

The council-led awards celebrate all things health and well-being, physical activity and sport in north Northamptonshire, and recognise local sports teams, clubs and services that have made a difference in their communities.

Those who believe they have someone in mind who deserves an award are encouraged to visit the Active Communities Awards webpage and fill out the online nomination form here.

Cllr Brian Benneyworth, NNC’s executive member for health and leisure, said: “North Northamptonshire Council recognises that there are many individuals, clubs, groups and organisations that support and enable our residents to be active and move more in their daily lives. “Whether it’s a volunteer leading yoga at a community centre, a young person encouraging their peers to be active, those who’ve overcome barriers to be physically active or elite athletes, we want to hear their stories and encourage residents to visit the nominations page.

An award ceremony will take place on Wednesday 19 November 2025 at Sywell Aerodrome

“We are honoured to be hosting the annual awards for the fourth time in November 2025.

"It’s our way to shine a light on those individuals, clubs, groups and organisations that make a positive impact on the residents of North Northamptonshire’s well-being levels.

“Through nominations, we’re given the opportunity to share the inspirational success stories of individuals and their active journeys.

"We want to encourage others to recognise it’s OK to start with simple movements and manageable steps or continue their own journeys and to highlight and celebrate local, regional and international sporting excellence.”

Winners will be selected by a shortlisting panel and honoured at an invitation-only awards ceremony on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at Sywell Aerodrome.

Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, added: “I want this event to be a lasting memory for families and communities in North Northamptonshire as we recognise and celebrate talent and sporting excellence. “I would also like to pass on my personal thanks, on behalf of the whole council, to our sponsors for their continued support of this amazing event.”

The full list of categories which local sporting heroes can be nominated for are as follows:

Community Club

Community Team

Community Organisation/Group

Community Activator

Community Champion

Health and Well-being Initiative

Young Community Champion

Get Active

Disabled Sports Performer

Young Sports Performer

Sports Performer

Outstanding Recognition

Primary School Sports

Secondary School Sports