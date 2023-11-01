Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Remembrance Sunday falls on November 12 this year and people will be gathering in Corby to honour those who fell in the First World War as well as the battles and conflicts thereafter.

Two remembrance events are being held by Corby Town Council and the Corby branch of the Royal British Legion.

A service of remembrance at 10.45am at James Ashworth VC Square will be held on Saturday, November 11 to commemorate those who have volunteered, served, fought and died in conflicts.

The Remembrance Sunday parade will start at 10.30am on November 12, from the Corby Air Cadet Centre and march towards the war memorial in High Street.

After the parade, there will be a service led by Canon Paul of St John’s Church, followed by laying of wreaths which will take place at the war memorial.

Tea and coffee will be served in the church hall afterwards.

Road closures will be in place in High Street, Weldon Road and St Mark’s Road during this time to allow the parade to take place safely.