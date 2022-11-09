Remembrance Sunday falls on November 13 this year and people will be gathering in Corby to honour those who fell in the First World War, as well as the battles and conflicts thereafter.

The Royal British Legion and Corby Town Council will be holding a service of remembrance at 10.45am at James Ashworth VC Square on Friday, November 11 to commemorate those who have volunteered, served, fought and died in conflicts.

The Remembrance Sunday parade will start at 10.30am on November 13, from the Corby Air Cadet Centre and march towards the war memorial in High Street, Corby.

Remembrance Sunday in Corby 2020

Laying of wreaths will take place at the war memorial followed by a service at St Johns.

Road closures will be in place during this time to allow the parade to take place safely.