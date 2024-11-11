Remembrance Sunday in Rushden - Pictures of town's service at war memorial in honour of fallen

Organised by Rushden Town Council and supported by the Rushden Branch of the Royal British Legion, the annual event drew a large gathering of residents and community leaders.

The commemoration began with a parade assembling at 10.15am at Rushden Hall, Hall Park. The parade proceeded to the war memorial, where a service took place, including the laying of over 50 wreaths and a two-minute silence.

A town council spokesman said: “Rushden Town Council and Royal British Legion extend heartfelt thanks to all who attended, honouring our shared commitment to remembrance and respect.”

