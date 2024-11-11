Remembrance Sunday marked by parade and service attended by locals at Rushden war memorialRemembrance Sunday marked by parade and service attended by locals at Rushden war memorial
Remembrance Sunday in Rushden - Pictures of town's service at war memorial in honour of fallen

By William Carter
Published 11th Nov 2024, 13:23 BST
Rushden marked Remembrance Sunday yesterday with a memorial and parade in honour of those who have served and sacrificed.

Organised by Rushden Town Council and supported by the Rushden Branch of the Royal British Legion, the annual event drew a large gathering of residents and community leaders.

The commemoration began with a parade assembling at 10.15am at Rushden Hall, Hall Park. The parade proceeded to the war memorial, where a service took place, including the laying of over 50 wreaths and a two-minute silence.

A town council spokesman said: “Rushden Town Council and Royal British Legion extend heartfelt thanks to all who attended, honouring our shared commitment to remembrance and respect.”

