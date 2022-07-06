Release date for Rushden author’s new book set

A Rushden author who has had three books published since 2020 has confirmed the release date of his next book.

Following delays, M W Arnold’s book, ‘In the Mood’, will be released on September 26 and will be the fourth book in his ‘Broken Wings’ series.

M W Arnold, known to his friends and family as Mick, wrote the ‘Broken Wings’ series which is set around the Air Transport Auxiliary service during the Second World War, specifically the all-women base of RAF Hamble on the Solent in Hampshire.

M W Arnold

The books feature four female pilots as the main characters who often get caught up in mystery.

The fourth book will see a blackmail attempt get out of control, with the lives of the ATA mystery club in grave danger.

Mick’s books are available to buy on Amazon as paperback, ebook or as audiobooks/audio CD.