'Regressive' new £40 green waste bin charge 'a disgrace' say opposition NNC councillors

Labour opposition members on North Northants Council (NNC) have slammed the go-ahead of plans to charge for an opt-in kerbside removal of residents’ green waste.

Householders across North Northamptonshire can sign up for the new optional, chargeable 12-month garden waste collection service.

But opposition councillors have continued their objections to the charge of £40 or £20 for those living in East Northants, urging NNC to reconsider.

Recycling bins

A public consultation saw overwhelming numbers opposing the charge, the proposal was not sent to the council’s scrutiny committee or full council after the narrowest vote.

Cllr Alison Dalziel (Lab, Corby West) said: “It just beggars belief that this policy is being railroaded through, despite widespread resident opposition for the plan.

"I am yet to speak to a single resident who is signing up to the scheme.

"It’s almost doomed to fail before it starts.

"With our Carbon Net Zero pledge for 2030, it is unbelievable that the council would introduce this regressive policy.”

The annual subscription charge for the fortnightly service, with collections starting on April 3, 2023, is £40 per bin and can be paid online via debit or credit card.

Residents who opt in will receive a sticker for their bin after paying the charge.

After April 1, only green bins with stickers on will be collected.

Opposition councillors say that it remains ‘questionable’ as to whether the scheme will be viable.

Cllr Simon Rielly (Lab, Oakley) said: “It’s in keeping with this out-of-touch executive that they feel that the public will simply sign up to something that they have had for years as part of their council tax.

"We are taking away a universal service and asking residents to start paying for it.

"I’m sure most people will see the letter from the council and simply put it in the bin.

"At a time of a cost of living crisis, asking for another £40 from each household to use the service is a disgrace and we would urge the council to reconsider.

"We will be submitting a Freedom of Information request in three months to see how many households have signed up to it, and whether it’s even viable”.

More details about the service and how to sign up are available in the garden waste section of the council’s website.

As part of the ‘refreshed’ service, NNC will offer discounted home compost bins for £5 plus delivery and an ad hoc sack collection system, at £16.50 for ten compostable sacks.

Existing subscribers living in the former East Northants district area will be offered a first year £20 discount at their next renewal. This discount will be for the first year of the scheme only. After this the annual cost will align with the rest of the North Northants area at £40 a year.

Residents will have to subscribe to the new paid-for service to be eligible for collections from April 3, 2023.

The service will then run all year round in line with the rest of the NNC area.

Anyone unable to go online can subscribe to the service by Calling Customer Services on 0300 126 3000, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

