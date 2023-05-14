News you can trust since 1897
Refurbished village garden in Great Doddington opens once again after storm damage

Great Doddington gets a new green space

By William Carter
Published 14th May 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

Great Doddington has received a new green space as its village garden has opened after being refurbished by the Great Doddington Gardening Team.

The village garden is on the site of the old school that was demolished more than half a century ago. It was originally planted with shrubs donated by villagers, but over the years had become neglected and overgrown.

Today, the volunteers from the Great Doddington Gardening Team have changed its fortunes, and continue to mow the grass, water the hanging baskets and keep the various tubs tidy.

The Gardening Team’s efforts are funded by an annual plant sale, which this year will take place on Saturday May 20 for three hours from 9am until midday at the Great Doddington Club. A wide variety of plants, including vegetable seedlings will be available.

For more information about the Great Doddington Gardening Team, contact Jayne Handcock on 01933 273770.