Refurbished Kettering Arts Centre at St Andrew's Church to host Rev Richard Coles and Tresham art exhibition as venue re-opens
Arts Centre patron Rev Richard Coles will be first on the bill of the newly-refitted venue as he visits his hometown to sign copies of his latest novel, Murder at the Monastry.
The project to improve facilities has so far cost £440,000 – the work has been financed by donations from grants and donors from the congregation and wider community.
Rev Tom Houston, Kettering Arts Centre manager and vicar of St Andrew’s Church, said: “We are over the moon and really excited and pleased that we are finally back open.
"It’s brilliant for Kettering.
“Our contractors Goodfellow builders have done a great job. I’d like to thank our architect who has been incredible and the redevelopment team."
Underfloor heating has been installed and the noisy ‘clickity-clackity’ wooden parquet oak has been replaced with ceramic wood-effect tiles.
A new stage area with accessible ramp will give performers and the technical team an easier set-up for comedy and music gigs, as well as worship.
Mr Coles will be at the Arts Centre between 1pm and 3.30pm at the book signing event organised by Waterstones on Friday, June 14.
On Saturday from midday to 3pm, Tresham College students’ art work will be on display at an exhibition of their end-of-year work.
St Andrew’s Church will hold its first Sunday service in the refurbished worship space at 10am (June 16).
Mr Houston added: “We are happy, but tired.”
For information about the Arts Centre and tickets for events go to https://ketteringartscentre.com/.
