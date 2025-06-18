Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has confirmed that the party’s DOGE-style operation is on its way to North Northamptonshire, but warned that the team of experts may find ‘fewer egregious cases of spending’ than elsewhere.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group’s national figurehead arrived at the Corby Cube early on Tuesday morning (June 17), greeted by new North Northants Council (NNC) leader Martin Griffiths and a swathe of other newly-elected Reform UK councillors.

Mr Farage’s return marks his first official visit back to the county since the grand event held at Kettering Leisure Village in April, kicking off Reform UK’s local election campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that he didn’t in his ‘wildest dreams’ think the party would achieve their ‘astonishing’ majority result when he was last in Northamptonshire.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage visited North Northamptonshire Council at the Corby Cube on Tuesday, June 17. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

In recent weeks, the party has been rallying around its new DOGE initiative, which they say will identify waste and efficiencies to make within council budgets in the best interest of the taxpayer.

The group, which is made up of software engineers, data analysts, forensic auditors and led by former Reform UK chairman Zia Yusuf, first arrived in Kent County Council at the start of the month.

It visited the west of the county just last week to mark the beginning of its deep dive into their finances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘This county’s unique’

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage visited the Corby Cube offices to meet with elected members of his party.Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

When asked by the LDRS what savings he hopes to see from the project in the county, Mr Farage said: “We’re certainly going to find savings in the old counties where one council has run it for years.

“Things in this county are a bit different; this county’s unique. The previous council here went bankrupt and therefore they started again with a blank sheet of paper.

“I suspect we will find fewer egregious cases of spending here than we’ll find elsewhere.

“But, are there things that DOGE sees that could actually be quite positive contributions, where maybe we can negotiate a better contract here or there? Are the people within DOGE highly intelligent business people? Yes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage visited the Corby Cube offices to meet with elected members of his party. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

“As I say, I think we’ll find less bad stuff than we’ll find elsewhere, but we’ll still find efficiencies, I believe.”

Some criticisms from local opposition parties have come out of Reform UK’s DOGE announcements, including warnings from the North Northants Greens that their group would not support ‘leadership or action that’s dictated by Westminster’.

When the claims were put directly to him, Mr Farage stated in response: “Of course we want things run on a local level, but we’re a national party and one wing of our party is coming to help our councils to make savings.

“Isn’t that what council taxpayers want? So, I don’t believe those criticisms are particularly strong.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage visited North Northamptonshire Council at the Corby Cube on Tuesday, June 17. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

‘We will welcome DOGE’

When asked about the party’s DOGE team, Cllr Griffiths told the LDRS that the authority was already starting to look at efficiency measures prior to their arrival.

He added: “It’s something that this council has done previously and it’s also something that good councils do on an ongoing basis. This is just a little bit of a different way of doing it.

“I know that Nigel was very impressed with what he’s seen today.

"We will welcome the DOGE - and I don’t use that phrase very often - but we will welcome the efficiencies team that comes to North Northamptonshire because we see it as an opportunity to deliver that exemplary council.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A motion passed unanimously by the council’s executive panel has given approval for NNC to commence a review of its financial management and contract arrangements, which will take place over the summer.

Nigel Farage held an executive meeting with NNC Leader Martin Griffiths to meet the new senior portfolio holders on the authority. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

According to the papers, it will be conducted by a cross-functional team from within the authority, with oversight from the executive group and open engagement with scrutiny bodies.

At this point, neither the national party nor the local leadership team has confirmed a timeline for when NNC can expect the Reform UK DOGE team to come rolling in.