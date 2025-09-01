Reform-led North Northants Council considers delaying net-zero goal to 'deliverable and realistic' 2050

North Northants Council (NNC) will hold pair of meetings, looking at the possibility of revising its net-zero target of 2030 and delay it by 20 years.

The move would to bring the council in line with the national net zero target.

Options will be discussed by councillors at a pair of meetings on September 2 and 9 respectively, with the preferred option being to remove the current 2030 target, and move to a new target of 2050.

Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “Since becoming leader of North Northamptonshire Council, I have always wanted us to be a realistic council. This is about us knowing what can be achieved, reevaluating how we work going forwards and setting targets that can be delivered.

“A lot of really positive work is being done across the council, and we fully intend to continue with this work - where it makes sense. With this in mind, we’re proposing to review the previous target of 2030 and aligning ourselves with the prevailing statutory target, which is currently of 2050.

“We recognise this is an important decision which is why the report will be going through our Scrutiny committee, before Executive make a decision, considering all feedback from scrutiny.”

Items on the Carbon Management Plan would be moved forward if there is a clear business case which shows the activity is essential and provides cost or clear benefits.

For example, energy efficiency measures such as LED lighting and improved insulation in council owned buildings and community facilities.

The council believes the two-decade delay would prevent a financial strain on its finances, and give more ‘breathing space’ to achieve carbon neutrality.

Cllr Martin Griffiths added: “We could work towards the target set of 2030, but it would put a strain on our finances which would, in turn, impact many of our services used and benefitting residents across the whole of North Northamptonshire.

"Simply, to work towards 2030 - the financial investment would need to increase significantly and does not present good value.

“Moving to a target of 2050 means we can set deliverable and realistic targets. It would give us more breathing space to deliver the Carbon Management Plan and achieve carbon neutrality at a pace and cost that is determined by operational need and underpinned by business cases, whilst continuing to deliver the vital services we provide.”

On Tuesday, September 2, the place and environment scrutiny committee will review the report and discuss the options, and a week later on September 9, the full council will agree on the preferred option and next steps.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporter (LDR) in May, Cllr Griffiths said: “It’s [net-zero by 2030] not going to happen, is it.

“Let’s make it absolutely clear, we are not climate change deniers, but we have concerns over the net zero targets. As our party and our leadership have said, they’re making everybody poorer.

“Tackling net zero is a global matter and my members are 100 per cent behind realistic targets.”