Redhead Rescues Animal Sanctuary in Woodford holding family fun day and dog show this weekend

Redhead Rescues Animal Sanctuary is holding a family fun day and dog show this weekend.

Redhead Rescues is a small animal rescue based in Woodford, near Kettering.

It is holding its family fun day from midday to 5pm on Sunday, September 15 at Woodford Sports Club in Highfield Road, Woodford.

A spokesman for the animal sanctuary said: “This event promises to be a delightful day out for families and animal lovers alike.

"Activities will include a dog show, have-a-go agility, various stalls for dogs and for families, there will be an inflatable assault course, a rodeo bull, inflatable dart boards and other games, food and entertainment and much more.

"The event aims to bring people and their pets closer together and raise much needed funds for the sanctuary, which is self-funded and relies heavily on community support to continue its vital work in rescuing and rehoming animals.”

For more information, visit their Facebook page or email [email protected].