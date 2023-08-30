Redeveloped historic Wellingborough Drill Hall awarded Civic Society's annual prize

A historic Wellingborough ironstone building saved from demolition has won a top award from the town’s Civic Society.

St Helier’s, a complex designed for those with acquired brain injury, is based in Wellingborough’s former Drill Hall in High Street.

The 1850s Victorian villa had been earmarked for possible demolition but instead was renovated by Vantage Homes.

Members of Wellingborough Civic Society with, in centre, Cllr Jon-Paul Carr deputy mayor of Wellingborough, Judith Thompson (Wellingborough Civic Society) and Stefan Gavin (Vantage Homes)

Members of the Wellingborough Civic Society gathered to award a plaque to the new owners.

Wellingborough Civic Society’s Judith Thompson said: “This building in ironstone compliments the Round Church and the buildings next door. It’s a wonderful place.

"They were going to put a big block of flats up which wouldn’t have gone at all with the surrounding buildings. We were really pleased when the new owners stepped in.”

St Helier’s has been a private house, a rectory, a girl’s school, and a nursing and maternity home. In 1938, the building was used as a drill hall.

Wellingborough Drill Hall now St Heliers

Eventually purchased by the Borough Council of Wellingborough, there were proposals to demolish the building.

Bought by Vantage Homes, the builders completely stripped back the walls and treated wood and stone.

Stefan Gavin, owner of Vantage Homes said: "I’m really happy to receive this award. I’m chuffed.

"I think the council essentially wanted it to be flattened. Hard work has gone into the building. People don’t realise the amount of work and effort, blood sweat and tears that goes into something like this – especially when you’ve been told it can’t be done.”

Deputy mayor of Wellingborough Cllr Jon-Paul Carr presented the plaque on behalf of Wellingborough Civic Society.

He said: "This award is a fantastic honour for St Helier’s and Vantage Homes. They’ve done exceedingly well in bringing part of Wellingborough’s history back to the community by providing this home for assisted living.

"I’m really pleased by the fact that it stands in the centre of Wellingborough opposite the United Reformed Church right in the heart of the High Street – it’s a feature that anybody could be proud of that somebody has taken the foresight to preserve for future generations.”