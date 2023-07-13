News you can trust since 1897
Red Bull F1 Team celebrates Silverstone win with quick visit to Earls Barton Co-op

I’m not sure it would be eligible for this year’s Soap Box Derby...
By William Carter
Published 13th Jul 2023, 13:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 13:19 BST

After Max Verstappen’s triumph at the British Grand Prix last weekend, the Red Bull F1 Team has stopped by at Earls Barton Co-op to ‘bring some excitement and engagement’ to the staff and community.

Shoppers are being greeted to a replica of the F1 car the team used in 2020, and a full racing simulator which locals can set blistering lap times around the British Grand prix circuit.

A spokesman for Red Bull said: “What we want to do is bring some excitement and engagement to the Co-op staff that work so hard, also the community because the Co-op is at the heart of it.

Red Bull F1 Team has made an appearance at the Earls Barton Co-opRed Bull F1 Team has made an appearance at the Earls Barton Co-op
"It’s about bringing that excitement and generating that goodwill.

"It’s the first time we’ve ever done anything like this, and it's a good opportunity to see if it works, and maybe we can look at other ways to drive excitement and engagement.”

The team set up this morning (July 13), surprising early customers from 8am, and will remain outside the store until 3pm before it ‘heads home’ to prepare for the Hungarian Grand Prix in two weeks.

The 2020 car was stationed at the entrance of the store, which is usually a no-parking zone, for people to ogle at before they pop into the store for their daily meal deal. It took the top spot at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix in August of 2020, one of two races that took place at Silverstone during the Covid-19 pandemic.

People can tackle Silverstone on a full simulatorPeople can tackle Silverstone on a full simulator
Also present was a racing simulator ‘with full simulated damage and full force feedback’, similar to the experience that drivers would be used to while plunging through stowe, copse and woodcote on route to the checkered flag.

Three laps around the Silverstone circuit were timed and added to the Top Gear-esque scoreboard, and participants left the seat with a can of Juneberry Red Bull as a reward.

Red Bull is well on its way to a third consecutive drivers title with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez occupying the top two spots in the standings, and leading Brackley’s Mercedes by over 200 points in the constructor’s championship.

