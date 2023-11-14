Recycling Christmas trees to raise vital funds for hospice care in North Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This will be the third year that Cransley Hospice Trust have run the community tree recycling initiative, which aims to raise around £20,000 to support patients and families who need the specialist services.

This popular local campaign relies on a huge number of volunteers from the local community, from local businesses and community groups who give up their time to make the collection and recycling of the trees possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents and businesses in NN8, NN9, NN10, NN14, NN15, NN16, NN17, NN18, NN29 7, and surrounding villages who will be having a real Christmas tree this year, can sign up to have their tree collected by the Cransley Hospice Trust elves, from their front door on 12th – 14th January 2024.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bill Garcher and the RS Components team of volunteers.

10% of the final funds raised will be donated to Northants 4×4 Emergency Response which support Cransley Hospice Trust and the volunteers with the tree recycle fundraiser.

The wood from each of the trees is chipped and used locally to support community projects; the chippings will be used to support Sywell Country Park and some of the trees will be given to Boughton House to be used on the Boughton Estate.

Louise Gurney, Community Fundraising and Event Development Manager for Cransley Hospice Trust: “This event is always filled with so much positivity and passion. The volunteers who help us over the collection weekend bring something extraordinary. I think it’s what we call the “Cransley Sparkle” to quote Rose, a nurse at the hospice. The event brings together so many different businesses, community groups and individuals, all with the goal of helping such an important local charity as well as the local environment and I guess when all of that comes together – the magic happens!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local Business Owner, Sam Cunningham said: “I loved volunteering for this event, we had a fab team of 3! Our driver Tim, (he got the easy job) and me and Natalie who collected the trees! We had a real laugh and it was great to be able to help!”

Cransley Hospice Trust are still on the look-out for volunteers to join the #CransleyCrew to help with the collection of the trees and welcome anyone, who has, or can drive a van, as well as anyone who can help with collecting the trees and bringing a little festive cheer to your door!