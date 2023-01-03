Recycle your Christmas tree to help Kettering's Cransley Hospice raise funds

As the festive season comes to an end, Kettering’s Cransley Hospice Trust (CHT) will be helping clear away real Christmas trees to raise vital funds.

People can book volunteers to collect and recycle cut trees in January 2023 to support end of life care in North Northamptonshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in its second year CHT volunteers aim to raise £20,000 from donations for Cransley Hospice’s work.

Cransley Hospice Trust volunteers will collect the trees for a donation

Wood will be used to support community projects – the chippings will be used to support Sywell Country Park and some of the trees will be used on the Boughton Estate.

Louise Gurney, fundraising manager at CHT, said: “This event really stands out because it is a proper community event – the positivity and passion of the volunteers over the weekend is what makes the event so special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It brings together so many different businesses, community groups and individuals, all with the goal of helping such an important local charity as well as the local environment.

“This popular CHT event is run by the local community for the local community, as without the support from businesses, community groups and individuals this event wouldn’t be able to go ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents wanting to dispose of their Christmas tree can sign up for the doorstep collection taking place from January 13 to 15. The service is available in the following postcode areas: NN8, NN9, NN10, NN14, NN15, NN16, NN29 and surrounding villages.

Northants 4×4 Emergency Response, who support CHT and the volunteers with the tree recycle fundraiser, will be given 10 per cent of money donated from the event (after costs).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone interested in booking a collection should visit the website https://www.cransleyhospice.org.uk/event/treerecycle/ for more information or email the Cransley Hospice Trust Fundraising Team at [email protected]

Cransley Hospice

Advertisement Hide Ad

The specialist end of life care provided both at Cransley Hospice and to patients in their own home through the ‘Hospice at Home’ service aims to meet the physical, psychological, spiritual and social needs of patients, their families and loved ones.