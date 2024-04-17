Recycle unwanted IT and tech at Northamptonshire event this weekend to save items from landfill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spring cleaners yearning to clear clutter can put their unwanted phones, laptops, tablets, cables, desktop computers, Wi-Fi routers, modems and gaming consoles to good use this Saturday.

Following the success of their first ‘IT Amnesty’ last year, Oundle Waste Less has rebooted its partnership with Peterborough-based E-Waste Recycle to run another event.

The Oundle amnesty will collect unwanted tech items to recycle into new products – creating space for residents and re-using valuable rare elements.

Oundle IT amnesty returns to collect unwanted tech items/OWL

In the UK alone, it is estimated there are approximately 40 million unused gadgets sitting in drawers and cupboards, a stockpile that could be put to good use.

Camilla Sherwin, Oundle Waste Less team leader, said: “Last year’s IT Amnesty was a huge success, with over 1 tonne of unwanted tech items collected.

“In return, E-Waste Recycle gave a generous donation to Transition Oundle – our parent body – which has been ploughed back into local environmental initiatives.

"Handing items in though the IT Amnesty is a safe and careful way to deal with no-longer-needed items and will lead to better environmental outcomes for them than if they are recycled through the council collections.”

Unwanted mobile phones, laptops, tablets, cables, desk top computers, Wi-Fi routers, modems and gaming consoles can be taken to The Hub in Fletton House in Glapthorn Road on Saturday (April 20) between 2pm and 4pm.

From there, they will be taken to E-Waste Recycle’s premises, cleaned of any personal data and refurbished or recycled.

All items collected on the day will have their data erased, offering peace of mind to those concerned about data theft.

Anyone wanting certified confirmation that this has happened must complete a short form, requested from [email protected] before handing items in.

People needing assistance to get treasured photos and useful files removed from computers and phones, or with other IT issues, can request help from the Oundle Repair Café team who will be available on the same day.

To book an appointment with one of them, email [email protected]

The Oundle Waste Less project is a waste minimisation project managed by Transition Oundle, a voluntary environmental organisation that helps residents take practical steps towards greener ways of living.