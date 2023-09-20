Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A recruitment event taking place at Wellingborough’s Tresham College on October 18 will hope to bring employers closer to those looking for work.

From 4pm until 6pm, the campus will invite potential employees to find out more about job opportunities from the organisations attending, as well as training pathways available to help them into work including apprenticeships, part-time courses and T Levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cheryl Needham, head of adult and community learning at Tresham College, said: “This is a really exciting event for employers to meet hundreds of people who are actively seeking opportunities and for people to talk to companies who are looking to invest in new talent.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place at Tresham College from 4pm until 6pm

“Nearly 40 per cent of people are in low-paid work, but could develop their skills and step up the promotion ladder with the right encouragement.

"We want to welcome them to meet employers who are looking to help them achieve their full potential.”

Jobs with North Northants Council (NNC), The Bedford College Group and via Jobcentre Plus will also be promoted to people, together with those from other major employers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr David Brackenbury, NNC executive member for growth and regeneration, said: “The council is a key partner in the recruitment, skills and careers event and is proud to work with Tresham College and Jobcentre Plus.

"As a key local employer, we offer a variety of quality job opportunities for all skills and levels in a trusted organisation that values its staff and customers.

“In addition to this, as the local authority for the key growth area of North Northamptonshire, we provide a wide range of support for our fantastic business community, and are pleased to welcome and work with new businesses of all shapes and sizes, and those that are already well established in the area.”

A similar ‘hugely successful’ event was held at the Kettering Tresham College campus on June 13, with another planned in Corby in the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad