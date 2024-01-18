Recruitment campaign for volunteer patient transport drivers launched in north Northamptonshire

"Please come forward if you can to make a difference”

A publicity campaign aimed at recruiting volunteers as patient transport drivers has been launched.

The campaign is looking for volunteers who live in north Northamptonshire, are between the age of 18 and 80-years-old, who hold a full driving licence and are competent drivers with use of their own car, and happy to use it for door-to-door patient transport.

Volunteer drivers provide a vital lifeline to help people without their own transport to get out and about.

Passenger Michael Hoskin with volunteer Colin Pendrill and Voluntary Action manager Rachel Dixon

Drivers pick up patients from their home and take them to medical appointments at doctors, hospitals, opticians, dentists and general well-being activities.

Volunteers are asked to make a regular commitment to the role, which is flexible around their availability.

They can offer as many as 39 hours a week or as little as one hour.

A DBS check will be required and paid for, and training will be given.

For volunteers who are already qualified to drive a minibus a, a Cat D Minibus licence will be required.

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact their local scheme for more information.

You will be paid 45p expenses for every mile that you drive on behalf of the scheme.

Organisations seeking volunteers include:

- Serve (Rushden) https://serve.org.uk/01933 315555

- Shire Community Services https://shirecommunityservices.org.uk/01933 223 636

- Volunteer Action Oundle https://www.volunteeractionoundle.org.uk/01832 275433

- Rushton Minibus https://www.rushtonparishcouncil.org.uk/rushton-community-minibus/07850 236833

- Soon-to-be-reinstated Corby Carpool 01933 223636

Jess Slater, CEO of SERVE, a charity that has supported elderly people and adults with disabilities in East Northants and the surrounding areas for nearly 40 years, said: “The impact and value volunteering brings to patients and staff must not be underestimated; the contribution volunteers can make to overall efforts can hugely reduce pressures across services.

"Many of our passengers also view their transport as much more than a car journey – it is also an opportunity to go out with someone they view as safe, have a chat with their driver, get out and about in the wider world, to take part in their communities and to remain independent.

"We are so grateful for all our volunteers who give up their own precious time to assist our community, but we need more of them.

"Please come forward if you can to make a difference.”

Rachel Dixon, charity manager at Volunteer Action, said: “This is a vital role that makes such a difference to people when they need it most.

"The dedication and enthusiasm of volunteer drivers and the profound impact they have on people’s lives is highlighted by the fact that several patients later volunteer with us when they have recovered.

"If you have a few hours free each week, I cannot think of a better way to improve the lives of patients in North Northamptonshire.”

Colin Pendrill, who helps as one of North Northants volunteer patient transport drivers, said: “Many of the patients are amazed at what we offer and could not see how they would have managed without us.

"I absolutely would recommend volunteering.

“It gets you out of the house, gets you meeting other people, provides an amazing service and gives me great satisfaction when I realise that I have helped someone.”

The publicity campaign is supported by North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) Local Area Partnership initiative.

Local Area Partnerships help co-ordinate and deliver health, care and well-being services at local levels.

They are made up of elected members, residents, voluntary and community sector, and statutory organisations to respond to identified local needs and deliver outcomes from the Northamptonshire Integrated Care Partnership Strategy and Local Joint Health and Well-being Strategy.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of NNC, said: "Many community transport schemes rely on volunteer drivers who give up some of their time to help other people.

“Without the support of these dedicated volunteers, it would not be possible to deliver these vital transport links throughout the county.

“This is a great way to feel a part of the community you live in and to make someone's day at the same time.

"This is also an example of the great work that the Local Area Partnerships are doing across the seven areas of the authority.”