Pantomime sales for Jack And The Beanstalk are already up 50 per cent on this time last year

Staff at Wellingborough's Castle Theatre are delighted with recent ticket sales

Wellingborough’s Castle Theatre is celebrating record sales in October as people book their tickets for a line-up including top comedians, Strictly stars and family favourites as well as the festive pantomime.

Shows including Bill Kenwright’s production of the West End smash hit musical Blood Brothers, pop royalty in Peter Andre and Marti Pellow, plus An Evening With Linda Nolan, and not one but two recent Britain’s Got Talent stars in the piano-playing Jon Courtney and the hilarious Axel Blake are proving popular.

Strictly Come Dancing winner Giovanni Pernice, children’s favourite The Tiger Who Came To Tea, comedians including Rich Hall and Lloyd Griffith, and many other shows have been added to a new season brochure out soon.

This has not only generated record sales but is helping establish the theatre as a venue which artists and producers are keen to bring their shows to.

Castle Theatre, which is operated by Parkwood Theatres, opened its doors in 2019 before Covid-19 forced it to close.

But on re-opening, significant changes have been made and some new faces added to the team to help deliver an ‘amazing’ product and experience for the people of Wellingborough and surrounding areas.

First of those was front of house manager Suzy Philpott.

In the past year, she has been instrumental in updating the selection of drinks and snacks on offer, including a new range of ice-creams and has trained her team and ever faithful volunteers to make the theatre-goers’ experience one they will not forget.

Suzy said: “For me it is all about creating memories and that is what we want to deliver from the moment a patron enters the theatre.

"Giving the customer a varied choice and good customer service adds to their night out and we hope makes them want to come back again and again.”

And she added: “It is a really exciting time to be part of the theatre and I am really proud of my front of house and box office teams for being exceptional and embracing my new ideas and improvements.”

Another new addition to the Castle team is marketing and communications manager Leighton Dewar, who joined in August from Cambridgeshire’s largest entertainment venue, the New Theatre in Peterborough.

Leighton said: “This was an opportunity I could not turn down, Castle Theatre is a beautiful, growing venue and the chance to work on bringing in new shows and highlighting the venue as one that can deliver first class entertainment and bring quality, varied shows to the area is one I am relishing.

"Having worked on many week-long musicals in Peterborough, I was keen to bring one in to build on the success the theatre had with Rock Of Ages before my appointment and so was overjoyed when we secured Blood Brothers as it is the perfect musical to build on our musical theatre audience and really is one not to miss.”

And Leighton added: “Securing shows that may not have previously looked at Castle Theatre to perform in such as Peter Andre or Paul Smith is a real coup for the venue and sales have proved there is an appetite for these shows in the area.

"It has been a delight to work with this incredible team so far and I am really looking forward to what the future has to hold.”

Pantomime sales for Jack And The Beanstalk are already up 50 per cent on this time last year, which has delighted general manager Martin Cleverly.

He said: “This year is going really well and we could not be happier, all the staff, old and new, are really working together towards the same goal of delivering the best product and experience that we can and it is a real joy to see audience members supporting us and purchasing tickets well in advance of the show date.

"It is a clear sign that confidence in theatre is finally back and people are booking tickets with confidence and can look forward to the escapism from daily life with an evening out at the theatre.”

And he added: “Our new season brochure has something for everyone, whatever their show preference may be, I am sure we have a show you will enjoy and we look forward to welcoming patrons that are regular and new to our beautiful theatre and thank them for the support.”

