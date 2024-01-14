News you can trust since 1897
Record-breaking year as Rushden Round Table's annual sleigh run raises thousands in aid of local causes

‘It brings that little bit of cheer to a time when some people haven’t had the best of years’
By William Carter
Published 14th Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
Rushden Round Table used the Christmas season as a time to give back to the community in its annual sleigh run, with 2023 finishing as a record year.

For nearly 50 years, the sleigh run has visited homes in Rushden, Wymington, Stanwick and Higham Ferrers, bringing happiness to local people, and this year has raised £9,644 for local charities and organisations

Steve Thomas, chair of Rushden Round Table, said: “There’s a lot of blood, sweat, and tears that go into it, but its been very rewarding.

£9644 was raised over 19 nights in December

“It’s raised a lot of money for local causes which is what we set out for. It’s collectively a team effort.

“You can see genuinely it brings that little bit of cheer to a time when some people haven’t had the best of years, it’s really rewarding in that sense.”

Every year a fetching sleigh makes its way to streets in the Rushden area and beyond over a series of days, with volunteers collecting donations to continue its goal of supporting the community.

The cash total was raised over 19 trips, and will go directly towards the likes of the Scouts, Friends of Henry Chichele School, Rush2TheDen Youth Club.

Cash will go towards supporting local organisations

Rushden Round Table is a band of local volunteers that spend time supporting several local charities and communities, having been established since 1949, having a ‘vested interest in building a brighter future for Rushden and the surrounding areas.’

