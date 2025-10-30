Record attendance for Rushden Lakes job fair this month as organisers praise 'busiest event to date'

By William Carter
Published 30th Oct 2025, 15:09 GMT
Latest headlines from the Northants Telegraph
Over 600 people have attended a job fair at Rushden Lakes making it the most-attended event yet.

The fair on October 7 saw 613 people attend, with 479 jobseekers – a 29 per cent increase in overall attendance from the previous event.

People seeking long-term employment were met by 11 onsite employers, as well as representatives from North Northamptonshire Council (NNC), Northants Police and Fire and Rescue, Tresham College and the National Careers Service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There were 81 vacancies available on the day at Rushden Lakes, and in the time since the event there have been at least two job starts have already been confirmed, with more expected as recruitment continues.

The fair took place on October 7, and included brands such as Marks & Spencer, Lago Lounge, The Card Factory and Beaverbrooks.placeholder image
The fair took place on October 7, and included brands such as Marks & Spencer, Lago Lounge, The Card Factory and Beaverbrooks.

A Jobcentre spokesman said: “Organised by the Rushden Jobcentre Employer Adviser in partnership with The Crown Estate, and supported by dedicated Jobcentre staff, the event provided a valuable opportunity for jobseekers to connect directly with local employers.

“The Rushden Jobcentre team is excited to continue supporting local recruitment and looks forward to sharing further success stories in the coming weeks.”

Related topics:Rushden LakesNorth Northamptonshire Council
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice