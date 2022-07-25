Reassurance for Wollaston residents as roof firm fire smoulders days after blaze

Residents near the scene of a huge blaze that destroyed a roofing firm on Friday night have been reassured by fire bosses they are keeping an eye on the smoking remains in case it re-ignites.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire in Hardwater Road, Wollaston, at 9.11pm on Friday (July 22).

At its peak, seven pumps as well as an aerial appliance were in working at the scene along with dozens of full-time and on-call firefighters battling the blaze at Steadfast Roofing Merchants Ltd.

Firefighters on the scene of the blaze in Hardwater Road, Wollaston

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The first crew arrived to find a single storey commercial building well alight. Four additional pumps were requested along with an aerial appliance to help get the fire under control.

"Over the course of the incident further pumps were requested to relieve crews and provide additional firefighters to tackle the blaze and make the scene safe.”

Crews worked through the night and into the early hours of Saturday morning to control the fire. Firefighters returned during the day on Saturday to check for hotspots using the thermal imaging camera and continue to dampen down the building. Firefighters also returned to the scene on Sunday to put out smouldering embers.