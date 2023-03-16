News you can trust since 1897
Real ale festival coming to Wellingborough's Wetherspoons pub The Red Well

“The festival is a great celebration of real ale”

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 16th Mar 2023, 08:52 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 08:52 GMT

A range of 25 real ales, including three from overseas brewers, will be available at The Red Well in Wellingborough during its 12-day real-ale festival.

The pub in Silver Street will host the festival from Wednesday, March 22 to Sunday, April 2.

The overseas brewers are from Switzerland, USA and Belgium.

The Red Well pub in Silver Street, Wellingborough
Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians), as well as gluten-free beers.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include orange peel, chocolate, coriander, in their ingredients.

The beers will cost £2.15 a pint.

The festival line-up includes Orkney Cliff Edge, Oakham Buckle Up!, Vale Brass Monkey, Brombeer Freddy Export (Belgium), Theakston Double Cross, Exmoor Upside Brown, Cambridge Flower Child IPA (USA), Saltaire Triple Choc, Cairngorm White Lady, Sudwerk Reeds Ale (Switzerland).

A selection of real ales will be on offer during the 12-day festival
Pub manager, Benjamin Gardiner, said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices.

"It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been served in the pub, including those from overseas.”

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub as part of the festival magazine.

A digital version of the magazine will also be available on the app and Wetherspoon website.

All ales will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.

