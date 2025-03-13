Reading scheme on the books for Burton Latimer pupils as primary schools receive donations
Councillors John Currall, Scott Edwards and Alex Evelyn have donated a total of 50 books to Meadowside Primary School and St Mary’s Primary Academy to encourage their pupils to read more at home. Launched to fit in with World Book Day – the annual event which aims to inspire young people to discover the joy of reading – it is hoped the initiative will encourage a life-long love for books and highlight the importance of literacy.
Cllr Evelyn said: “Reading is a fundamental skill to do the very basic things in life from cooking a meal to getting around to filling in a job application. It is genuinely upsetting to know that some children do not have access to reading material and I am proud to lead this initiative and encourage more pupils to enjoy the wonders of reading.” The initiative has been supported by Happier Every Chapter, a literacy-focused organisation which aims to bridge disparities in education, social equity and representation, by ensuring that every child, regardless of background, has access to books.
Cllr Currall said: “This is a brilliant initiative and its right that we encourage young people to start reading from an early age. I would also like to pass my thanks to Happier Every Chapter who have kindly donated 50 books to support young people in Burton Latimer.” Cllr Edwards added: “All the evidence shows children who read regularly are more likely to develop better concentration, focus and imagination.”