Read all about it - Care home residents celebrate World Book Day

Staff and residents at Elm Bank care home had a fun packed day, with staff dressed in some amazing costumes, hosting a discussion about the residents’ favourite books, as well a quiz on famous books. The residents were delighted to have children from St Thomas More School come and join them in reading their favourite books. The children were dressed in wonderful costumes that put smiles on everyone’s faces.

Tina the Activities Co-ordinator at the home commented: “Many of our residents love to read and to discuss their favourite books, so World Book Day is a fantastic opportunity for us all to spend the day with our noses in our favourite books. We also had a great time testing our knowledge on famous books. All the residents were delighted to see the children in their wonderful costumes reading their favourite stories.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at the home, said: “It has been a brilliant day and we have all enjoyed swapping our must-reads. Our residents loved seeing the children in their costumes, and having the children read to them was simply amazing”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.