The Splash Park at Wellingborough’s Embankment will remain closed for the next few weeks as North Northants Council (NNC) looks to repair the space ahead of a busy upcoming season after heavy rainfall has delayed its re-opening.

In previous years the free to use outdoor water park would open on Good Friday in time for the summer months and to coincide with the Easter school holidays. However, NNC insists that the winter months provided an ‘unprecedented’ amount of wet weather that has forced the re-opening to be delayed, with plans to re-open for the season in late April, dependent on the works being completed.

Cllr Matt Binley, the council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “We recognise how popular the Splash Park is to residents in Wellingborough and the surrounding area, which is why it’s disappointing we are not able to open as usual.

North Northamptonshire Council plans to reopen the splash park for the season in late April

“The rainfall over this winter has been exceptional and as such the Embankment has been flooded for long periods of time resulting in damage to the site, which needs repairing as well as essential checks to the equipment. “We want to make sure the site is safe and ready to be used when the summer, hopefully, arrives.”

The council insists that due to the Splash Park area and adjacent car park being underwater for such a long time and the chance of further bad weather, it has only recently been able to access the site to assess and arrange for remedial works to take place.

Repair works will include a deep clean to all surfaces, replacement of damaged artificial grass in some areas, replacement of damaged sail shades and sanitisation of all equipment.

In the summer it’s a regular attraction for families, as the site also has picnic tables, a shelter, regular food and ice cream vans and free car parking.