The Carpenters Arms is holding its grand re-opening on Saturday (September 21), welcoming patrons back to the village’s only pub.

Jeremy Williams, the new licensee of the pub in Irchester’s High Street, has taken a five-year lease on the premises and intends to bring it back to its best.

He said: “We’re hoping it will be busy.

“It’s been a fraught three weeks but we’re really looking forward to the opening, and to seeing everyone here and welcoming everybody back to the community pub.

The High Street pub is under new management

“The intention is to make the pub back to what it was, and have families in here and make it more inviting.

“We’re here to stay.”

The official re-opening of the pub will take place at midday on Saturday, and will later be accompanied by Rushden-based pizza vendor, Woodado, from 5pm and a DJ set beginning at 8pm.

Jeremy says that renovations have cost ‘approximately in the region of £30,000’, as the Carpenters Arms has received updated interior, as well as new lighting, a new dining and games area, and fresh furniture in the hope of making it feel new again.

There are plans to install booth seating and a music stage for live entertainment in the rear garden, which is intended to be available from spring next year.

Having owned his own pub some 25 years ago, but spending the past 15 years working in the ambulance service, Jeremy sought inspiration to return to the trade when The Carpenters Arms became available.

He added: “We’ve found the right location, we think we can succeed here.

"I think a lot of people are really itching to get in and see what it’s like. I think they’ll be truly surprised when they turn up at how the inside has been redecorated. We’ve gone all the way through.”

The new bosses at the Carpenters Arms are also hoping to begin offering Sunday dinners from next month, with the intention of having a full food menu in place before the end of October.

The Carpenters Arms will be open six days a week, closing only on Mondays, though it will be open for bank holidays.