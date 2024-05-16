Re-election of Cllr Paul Byrne as mayor of Raunds
Cllr Byrne was unanimously re-elected for a further term as town mayor for the 2024/25 civic year at Raunds Town Council’s annual general meeting earlier this week.
During the meeting, Cllr Byrne was delighted to present cheques to representatives in attendance from his two nominated charities – £4,238.82 for Raunds Foodbank and £4,258.82 for Bone Cancer Research Trust.
In total, £8,524.64 was raised in charitable donations during the 2023/24 mayoral year.
On being re-elected, Cllr Byrne said: "I am very grateful to be given the opportunity for a second year to represent the town of Raunds as its mayor and thank my fellow councillors for trusting me with this privilege again.
"With the support of the deputy mayor and fellow councillors, together with the town clerk and his staff, I hope to continue to serve the people of Raunds and represent our town positively both within and outside of the county.”
The mayor's chosen charities for this year will be Alzheimer's Research UK and Children's Air Ambulance.
Cllr Lee Wilkes was re-elected as deputy mayor for the 2024/25 civic year with Cllr Helen Howell as his consort.
Any correspondence for the town mayor or deputy mayor may be sent to the town council offices at Town Hall, Thorpe Street, Raunds, NN9 6LT or emailed to [email protected]
For more information about the mayor and the role within the town, visit the town council website.
