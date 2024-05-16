Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Raunds’ mayor for the coming year will be Cllr Paul Byrne who has been re-elected for the role.

Cllr Byrne was unanimously re-elected for a further term as town mayor for the 2024/25 civic year at Raunds Town Council’s annual general meeting earlier this week.

During the meeting, Cllr Byrne was delighted to present cheques to representatives in attendance from his two nominated charities – £4,238.82 for Raunds Foodbank and £4,258.82 for Bone Cancer Research Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, £8,524.64 was raised in charitable donations during the 2023/24 mayoral year.

Cllr Paul Byrne presenting one of the two cheques to his chosen charities

On being re-elected, Cllr Byrne said: "I am very grateful to be given the opportunity for a second year to represent the town of Raunds as its mayor and thank my fellow councillors for trusting me with this privilege again.

"With the support of the deputy mayor and fellow councillors, together with the town clerk and his staff, I hope to continue to serve the people of Raunds and represent our town positively both within and outside of the county.”

The mayor's chosen charities for this year will be Alzheimer's Research UK and Children's Air Ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Lee Wilkes was re-elected as deputy mayor for the 2024/25 civic year with Cllr Helen Howell as his consort.

Cllr Paul Byrne presenting one of the two cheques to his chosen charities

Any correspondence for the town mayor or deputy mayor may be sent to the town council offices at Town Hall, Thorpe Street, Raunds, NN9 6LT or emailed to [email protected]