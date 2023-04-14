Raunds woman raises cash for Brownies on her 80th birthday - and she's ‘overwhelmed’ by support for walking challenge

A Raunds woman has successfully completed a ‘delightful‘ walking challenge on her 80th birthday to raise funds for the local Brownies.

Pat Atkins, who has lived in the town for 16 years, undertook a task to walk 10,000 steps a day for the eight days leading to the day she turned 80, and with support coming from all manner of places including a JustGiving page, the exercise has raised a total of £900 and rising.

Speaking about the achievement, Pat said: "I’m just overwhelmed, I can’t believe how kind people have been.

Pat Atkins completed 10,000 steps a day for the eight days leading up to her 80th birthday

"I knew I was coming up to 80 and I wanted to do something different.

"I don’t find the walking difficult, doing it for eight days was the challenge to me, but it wasn’t a problem as it happens.

"The last day I had some of the Brownies and their parents with me and that was delightful.”

Pat has a keen interest in Nordic walking and this April used the pastime as a force for good.

Pat is a keen Nordic walker

The effort was in support of the 1st Raunds Methodist Brownies, a local group that Pat had no prior involvement in, but she remembers her experience with the Brownies from her childhood fondly.

She added: "I really enjoyed my time with the Brownies and Guides, I know it was a long time ago, so I decided to do a sponsored walk.

"Since leaving the Brownies and Guides I had no contact with them at all, but as you get older you remember the things that you did, and I think it’s a wonderful organisation.”

Pat got in contact with the Raunds branch of the Brownies through the local library, and soon began the challenge in support of the group. Only asking for a £1 donation, the fundraising quickly exceeded expectations, and soared through its £500 JustGiving target with £640 on the fundraiser being topped up by contributions from other sources.

People can still donate at Raunds post office.

Pat came to East Northamptonshire from London in 1989 and settled in Raunds 16 years ago.

Her interest in Nordic walking began a decade ago after she had hip surgery. To improve her fitness and physical activity levels Pat took up the hobby, and after a difficult first few outings, it quickly became a source of enjoyment.

Pat said: “At first I really struggled, I could only get around the small lake at Stanwick Lakes, but now I can walk any reasonable length.”

10,000 steps in 24 hours is not something many people achieve regularly, so for Pat to do so in eight consecutive days is a herculean effort, and knowing that it’s contributing to a local cause makes it all the more impressive.

The 1st Raunds Methodist Brownies are currently on the lookout for new leaders, and the group is urging those interested to contact Caroline Adams at [email protected]