Raunds woman named Diamond Slimmer for maintaining weight loss for 13 years

A super slimmer has been named Raunds Diamond Member of the Year 2023 after setting a dazzling example of long-term weight loss.

Sandy joined the Raunds Slimming World group in September 2007 and lost nearly 3st.

Even more impressively, she’s kept the weight off ever since.

Sandy with her Diamond Slimmer award certificate (Pic credit: Slimming World)

Now the 76-year-old, who dropped from 12st 2.5lb to 9st 7.5lb, has been named the group’s Diamond Member of the Year 2023.

The title is awarded to a group member who has lost weight and maintained it for at least a year or longer and is voted for by group members.

Sandy decided to join Slimming World after she retired from full-time teaching, she was concerned that she would have plenty of time to snack on high calorie foods and her weight would increase.

She started to get health issues relating to being overweight and started to take her health seriously.

She dropped from a size 16/18 to a size 10/12, and didn’t expect that her group’s consultant would be a former pupil of hers.

She said: “Like most people, I’d tried to lose weight countless times, yet nothing ever really seemed to stick.

"Slimming World was completely different because it was just so simple.

"I could still enjoy hearty, home-cooked meals with my family while losing weight, which seemed like a miracle at the time.

"Previous weight loss attempts left me feeling hungry – nowadays I eat more than ever.

"Slimming World isn’t a diet, it’s a way of life.

“With Slimming World, the support that I needed was there right from day one, both from my consultant Emma Debenham-Weir and the other members in the group.

"I picked up new ideas and recipes every week – I still do now, in fact – and I started to really believe that I could do it.

"And I did, because 13 years later I’m still at my target weight.”

Back in 2007, Sandy began following Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan, which encourages slimmers to fill up on healthy, satisfying foods like fruit and veg, pasta, lean meat and fish so they lose weight without going hungry or feeling deprived.

As the weight came off she decided to try increasing her activity levels.

Sandy began slowly until being active was part of her routine.

Now she loves taking part in any sporting activities, and has always loved dancing which she believes has been important in helping her to maintain her weight loss.

Slimming World members who achieve their target weight, which they set themselves, can continue to attend their local group every week for free as long as they stay within 3lbs either side of their target weight.

Sandy said: “I’ve made so many friends that I can’t imagine not going to the group each week – I couldn’t be without them, they’re like family.

"Everyone inspired and supported me to achieve my target and now it’s my turn to do the same for other people, to show the same kindness, warmth and compassion that I was shown.”

Emma, who runs the Raunds group which Sandy attends, said: “At Slimming World we believe that losing weight and maintaining for the long term is the most under-recognised achievement in weight management – I’m so proud of Sandy, she has proven just what incredible things you can achieve when you make that commitment to improve your health and truly believe in yourself.

"Even in the most recent months, when at times many of us have struggled to stay motivated, Sandy has been amazing at keeping everyone’s spirits up.

"She is a real inspiration, not only to me but all the other members in the group, and it’s always great for new members to meet her and see just what’s possible at Slimming World.”

