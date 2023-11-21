Raunds town square to host Christmas market to coincide with lights switch-on this weekend
Raunds will be getting into the Christmas spirit on Sunday, November 26, with its annual lights switch-on being accompanied by a festive market in the town square.
From 2pm until 6.30pm the square will play host to fair rides, a petting farm, craft and food stalls, as well as live music provided by an Olly Murs tribute act before the lights are formally switched on at 6pm.
The display will be turned on by Poppy from Windmill Primary School, who won the 2023 Christmas Lights competition, and her winning design will be on display at the event.
To accommodate the lights switch-on and market West Street, the High Street and Marshalls Road will be closed from 8am until 10pm. Brook Street from its junctions with Hill Street to its junctions with Thorpe Street and Grove Street will also be closed from 2.30pm until 3pm during Santa’s parade, which leaves the town hall at 2.45pm.